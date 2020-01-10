Arrest warrant for B’desh daily editor over student’s death

Dhaka, Jan 17 (IANS) A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for a newspaper editor over the death of a student, who was electrocuted during an event organised by the dailys magazine in the victim’s school premises.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam passed the order against the newspaper Prothom Alo’s editor Matiur Rahman, associate editor Anisul Hoque and eight others on Thursday, bdnews24 said in a report.

The victim Rahat, 15, a student of class nine, received an electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for ‘Ki Ananda’ — an event organised by Kishor Alo, the magazine published by the newspaper Prothom Alo.

According to the lawyer for the plaintiffs, a report submitted by the police stated that Abrar’s death resulted from the negligence of the event’s organisers.

Rahat’s father Md Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on November 6, 2016 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers caused his son’s death.

Mujibur had earlier filed a case of unnatural death over the incident on November 1 and the court ordered the police to complete the investigation into both complaints by December 1.

