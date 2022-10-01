SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Arrest warrant issued against Imran for controversial remarks on female judge

NewsWire
0
0

A magistrate of Islamabad’s Margalla police station has issued an arrest warrant against PTI chief Imran Khan, media reports said on Saturday.

The area magistrate issued the arrest warrant in the case registered on August 20 against Khan for his remarks on Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, Geo News reported.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The former Prime Minister is facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks against Zeba Chaudhry, Geo News reported. The court has issued the warrant for Khan’s non-appearance in court.

Following the issuance of the warrant, PTI leader Asad Umar warned the government not to arrest Khan, saying that it will “regret” the decision.

Meanwhile, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the issuance of a warrant in such a “weak” case was pointless.

“A circus has been created in the media by issuing warrants over pointless legal clauses and a foolish case which was not needed,” he wrote on Twitter, Geo News reported.

Refuting all claims that Khan has left his residence for an unidentified location, Senator Shibli Faraz shared a picture of the PTI chief feeding his dogs at his residence.

20221001-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shakib returns as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Sri...

    My life is in danger, says Imran Khan

    Boat carrying Rohingya refugees reaches Aceh after over 100 days

    Opium trade thriving in Afghan drug bazaars as Taliban stall on...