Arrested 6 Iranians from dhow have links with Pak drug mafia: Sources

A day after an Iranian dhow with six people on board carrying 210 kgs of heroin was seized off Kerala’s Kochi coast, sources said that the group has links with an international drug mafia that has roots in Pakistan.

The dhow was seized in a joint operation by the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday.

The group was taken into custody and questioning revealed their connections and details of their operations.

According to the information received, a consignment of 210 kgs of heroin that originated from Afghanistan was first sent to Iran and then from there it had to move to other places.

The modus operandi of distribution is that these dhows wait in the deep seas and when the instructions come to them from Pakistan through a satellite phone, the dhow then makes its move.

