‘Arrested Hizb-ut-Tahrir members were involved in operating Love Jihad nexus’

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday claimed that seven of 16 people arrested last week in the state for their alleged links with an Islamist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), were involved in “operating the ‘Love Jihad’ nexus”.

The Madhya Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS), last week, in a joint operation with the Intelligence Bureau and the Telangana Police, busted a module affiliated to the HuT, and nabbed 16 people.

The suspects, including a professor of a Hyderabad college and a computer engineer in Bhopal, were allegedly planning to unleash terror and wage war against the country, Mishra said.

“Seven of them were converted into Islam and they were operating the nexus of love jihad. During questioning, they confessed that they were originally Hindus, and converted into Islam. Significantly, these individuals include professors, engineers, teachers etc,” Mishra said.

He claimed that one of the persons was associated with a college run by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“These types of people are involved in Love Jihad. They were targetting Hindu girls and converting them into Islam,” Mishra added.

