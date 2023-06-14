HEALTHINDIA

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who was arrested during early morning hours of Wednesday, has been advised by-pass surgery at the earliest.

A coronary angiogram has been performed on the minister who complained of chest pain at the TN Government Multi-Super Specialty hospital at Omandurar where he was admitted.

After the angiogram, doctors have advised a by-pass surgery on the arrested minister as the Coronary angiogram revealed a triple vessel disease.

It may be noted that Senthil Balaji was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at his official residence and his office in the State Secretariat. He was questioned for 18 hours before being arrested during the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrest and subsequent hospitalisation of the minister has led to a wide-spread protests with Chief Minister Stalin himself leading the attack against the Centre. In a statement, Stalin said that the DMK will not succumb to intimidation tactics. He also said that the party would take legal recourse.

The state unit of Congress also came out strongly against the arrest of the Electricity minister with the state president K.S. Alagiri alleging that the BJP was trying to intimidate the opposition which won’t work in Tamil Nadu.

20230614-125607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US FDA authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for kids aged 12-15

    Covid-19 creates hearing, balance disorders, worsens tinnitus: Study

    Vietnam reports 103,126 new Covid-19 cases

    Why northeastern states experience heavy burden of cancer cases?