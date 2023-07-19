INDIA

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji given Class A status in Puzhal prison

Tamil Nadu minister without portfolio, Senthil Balaji, who was arrested last month, and lodged in Puzhal central prison on Monday has been given ‘A’ class prisoner status.

Sources in the prison told IANS that the health of the minister was being monitored by Prison doctors.

The food given to the minister was also monitored by the officials.

It may be noted that immediately after the Enforcement Directorate detained Senthil Balaji on June 14, he said that he was having pain in his chest and wanted a consultation by a doctor.

Doctors at the Omandurar government hospital conducted an angiogram on the minister and diagnosed that the minister had three blocks in his Coronary artery and suggested angioplasty to the minister.

Senthil Balaji prayed to the Madras High Court for the surgery to be conducted at Kauveri Hospital which the court allowed.

Angioplasty was conducted on the minister on June 21. Balaji’s blocks were removed and he was in police custody at the private hospital. However on July 17, the Madras High Court refused to grant the minister relief as sought in a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Meghala, Balaji and was lodged in the Puzhal central prison.

