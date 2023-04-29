Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha, who was recently arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, has now been reported to be drawing double salary — both as an MLA and as a teacher in a state-run school.

The authorities of Debagram High School in Birbhum district, where Saha was a teacher, has reported to the state school education department that despite not attending his teaching duty for a single day since he became an MLA in 2021, Saha had been drawing his salary on a regular basis.

The school authorities have also recommended that the credit of his salary to his bank account should be stopped immediately.

Sources in the school education department said that the school authorities have sent the recommendations to the office of the district inspector of schools of Birbhum and the papers will be sent to the state education directorate by next week, which again will forward its recommendations to the education department.

The CBI had arrested Saha from his residence on April 17, and he is currently under its custody.

Saha is the third Trinamool legislator to be arrested by the central agencies, the previous two being former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and ex-President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya.

