Arrestkanganaranaut trends, netizens call Kangana ‘opportunist’

“Yes, Kangna should be arrested for harassing Bollywood people. She is an opportunist who tried to mislead police and public by using Sushant’s demise. Public should support Sushant’s father and his family not opportunist and hate mongers like Kangna. #arrestkanganaranaut,” tweeted another user.

Kangana Ranaut on Jan 26th 2020 – Karan Johar Deserves 'PadmaShri'



Kangana Ranaut Now – He should not be given 'PadmaShri'



I think she took the 180° rotation concept very seriously in school



Opportunist #arrestkanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/y8T5sqBeK5 — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) July 29, 2020

“Both these sisters abused outsiders constantly on twitter and even cut Sonu’s role in the film Manikarnika, and today she claims herself a messiah of outsiders. If hypocrisy had a face, you know who it would be. #arrestkanganaranaut,” shared another user taking a dig at the actress and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

However, another section of netizens supported the actress.

Since nepo PR and stans are trending #arrestkanganaranaut, let me plug my kangana fancam. Queen of starting movements pic.twitter.com/SRCMJNaAa0 — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 29, 2020

“#arrestkanganaranaut Why? Because She speaks Fearless? Because she is not a nepotistic child? Why because she stood with Shushant Singh rajput when everybody from Bollywood distanced this case? Why coz she Stand with Nation? coz she dont have connection with isi. #westandwithkangana,” shared a fan of the actress.