Arrival of cheetahs to boost India’s biodiversity, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India’s biodiversity has received a boost with the arrival of 12 more Cheetahs from South Africa.

“India’s wildlife diversity receives a boost with this development,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to environment minister Bhupender Yadav’s February 18 tweet.

“Project Cheetah, launched under PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s leadership, reached another milestone today in Kuno National Park. Released 12 cheetahs in the presence of MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri @nstomar,” Yadav had tweeted on Saturday.

On September 17 last year, eight cheetahs were translocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

With the arrival of 12 cheetahs on Saturday, the total number of cheetahs in India is now 20.

20230219-130606

