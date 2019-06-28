Arrows players rubbish rumours of non-payment of salaries

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Members of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental squad Indian Arrows have quashed the suggestions that they have not been paid by the federation for playing in the I-League last season.

Defender Sanjeev Stalin and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill told IANS that the AIFF has never defaulted in paying their salaries. “There has never been any delay in getting our salaries. It arrives on time every month,” said Gill, who was signed by Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC in May.

Stalin also echoed his former team mate. “I don’t know about other clubs but I get my salary on time. Whatever money has been promised to me on my contract, I get it every month without fail,” said Stalin.

Both the players have been with the Arrows in the two seasons that the team has been involved in the I-League thus far.

Additionally, Gill was one of the several current and former Arrows players who quashed the speculation around the federation defaulting on their salaries in posts made on social media.

Rahul K.P., Boris Singh Thangjam and Lalengmawia, all of whom joined ISL teams this season, posted that they have received their payments on time. The players also thanked the Arrows for giving them an opportunity to play top level football and urged the supporters to keep supporting the project and not believe in rumours.

