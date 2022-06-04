Arsenal have reached a deal to sign Sao Paulo teenager Marquinhos Alencar, according to Brazilian media reports.

The 19-year-old completed a medical and agreed to personal terms after Sao Paulo accepted a 3.5 million-euro transfer fee, Globo Esporte reported on Friday.

It added that Marquinhos had already bid farewell to his teammates and will begin training with the Premier League club in July, reports Xinhua.

The winger made 41 first-team appearances for Sao Paulo, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

A right-sided player who can also be used as a second striker or attacking midfielder, Marquinhos has represented Brazil at both under-16 and under-17 levels.

Arsenal currently have two Brazilians in their squad: forward Gabriel Martinelli and defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

