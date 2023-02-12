SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed in Premier League

Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brentford.

Leandro Trossard scored at the far post for Arsenal in the 66th minute after great work from Bukayo Saka down the right, but Ivan Toney earned a well-deserved point for the visitors 16 minutes from time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although Arsenal are still six points clear of Manchester City, that lead will be cut to three if Manchester City beat Aston Villa on Sunday, three days ahead of the two sides’ league meeting.

West Ham and Chelsea took a point each from their London derby at the London Stadium, with Joao Felix putting Chelsea ahead with his first goal for the club in the 16th minute, only for Emerson Palmieri to level for West Ham before the break.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside and the draw doesn’t really help either.

Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth as coach of Newcastle United ended with a 1-1 draw.

Marcos Senesi headed Bournemouth in front on the half hour of an entertaining match, but Miguel Almiron, who later had to go off injured, leveled for Newcastle in first-half injury time.

Tottenham were unable to build on their win over Manchester City last weekend as they were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City.

Although Rodrigo Bentancur put Tottenham ahead after 14 minutes, Leicester hit back with three goals before halftime, thanks to Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho, before Harvey Barnes added the fourth with nine minutes left.

Fulham ended Nottingham Forest’s five-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, which leaves them seventh on the table, thanks to goals from Willian in the 17th minute and Manor Solomon with two minutes left to play.

Crystal Palace and Brighton drew 1-1 with James Tomkins equalizing for Palace, six minutes after Solly March’s 63rd-minute opener for Brighton.

Southampton coach Nathan Jones is in line to lose his job after the bottom side surrendered a 1-0 lead at home to lose 2-1 to 10-man Wolves.

Carlos Alcaraz put Southampton ahead in the 24th minute, and the home side’s job was made much easier just three minutes later when Mario Lemina was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite having one man less, Wolves fought back in the second half, leveling with an own goal before Joao Gomes scored an 87th-minute winner for the visitors.

