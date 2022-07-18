Arsenal hope to conclude a deal with Manchester City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko early this week.

According to Skysports, the total transfer fee for the Ukraine international will be worth in the region of £30m, with personal terms not expected to be a problem. Talks are continuing over the deal, and there is growing confidence that it can be completed soon.

Zinchenko has spent just over six years at Man City after joining the club as a teenager from Russian side Ufa.

The 25-year-old, who was coached by Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal manager’s spell as assistant to Man City boss Pep Guardiola, can cover a variety of positions, including left-back and central midfield.

Arsenal have been in the market for a left-sided defender and were trying to sign Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Man City, meanwhile, want to bring in a left-back and remain interested in Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, as Sky Sports News revealed back in June.

20220718-172604