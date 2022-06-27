USA goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined English Premier League club Arsenal on a long-term contract from MLS side New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to complete the move after Major League Soccer side New England Revolution announced an agreement with Arsenal. Now the deal has been confirmed by Arsenal, with Turner becoming their third summer signing following moves for young Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Portugal Under-21 international Fabio Vieira.

Turner has made 18 appearances for his country since making his international debut in January 2021. He started all six matches on the way to the United States winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and has also been an integral part of the squad which has won qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After graduating from Fairfield University, Connecticut, Turner joined Jersey Express in the US Premier Development League for one season, before signing for New England Revolution in 2016.

Turner made 102 appearances for New England Revolution during his six years with the MLS side, being voted both the fans’ and teammates’ Most Valuable Player in 2020.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said, “Matt Turner is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad. He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at the international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season. We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

