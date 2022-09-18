SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest-ever Premier League player

Teenager Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history as he came off the bench in Arsenal’s comfortable victory over Brentford, breaking the record previously held by midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The record was previously held by Liverpool teenager Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he came on for Fulham in 2019.

Young England underage international Nwaneri was introduced in the final moments and replaced goal scorer Fabio Vieira for Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

Nwaneri has featured at Under-18 and Under-21 levels for Arsenal this season and the attacking midfielder earned a spot in Mikel Arteta’s squad with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith-Rowe unavailable due to injury.

The schoolboy was promoted to first-team training this week having made his Under-21 debut at the beginning of September.

The attacking midfielder has recorded four goals and assists in four league games between the Under-18 and Under-21 this campaign. He caught the eyes of Arsenal fans when he scored on his Under-18 debut last year at the age of just 14, with many hoping that he would go on to be the next big thing.

Nwaneri will always remember this historic — albeit brief — debut for the final few minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium. And he can say he played his part in a victory that took Arsenal to the top of the table with a win against Brentford.

20220918-200203

