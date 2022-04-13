Actor-comedian Arshad Warsi, is expected to undergo surgery at one of Mumbai’s super specialty hospitals today, April 13, as per a news report in TOI.

The ‘Munnabhai’ star is currently shooting for Abhishek Dogra’s comedy ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’ in Mumbai but has had to call off the work on the film for a couple of days. He visited his doctor yesterday, who advised him to get surgery as soon as possible.

According to a production crew member on the sets of Dogra’s movie, Arshad has been feeling uneasy for the last few days. The team was actually supposed to shoot a few crucial scenes yesterday, April 12, but the shoot had to be called off due to Arshad’s health condition.

The crew member told TOI, “Arshad sir is resting in a suburban multi-speciality hospital close to his residence right now and is expected to undergo surgery for kidney stone tomorrow. He will be wheeled in for the operation at some point in the early hours tomorrow. He had been a little under the weather for some days now, but when he felt the situation getting aggravated, he decided to visit the doctor. He has now been advised complete rest, medication and monitored diet and water consumption for the next fortnight or so. He will require some time to recuperate post surgery. Work will commence only when Arshad sir is ready and cleared by his doctors for shooting.”

‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’ is said to be a crime-comedy that also stars Bijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

The movie is about two identical looking people – Jeevan and Bheema who are completely different and how they deal with the chaos that ensues when their paths cross.

Arshad Warsi was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ along with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has reportedly been working on ‘Jeevan Bheema Yojana’ since mid March.

While no update has been posted by the actor as yet, here’s wishing him a speedy recovery from his kidney stone operation.