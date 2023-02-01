SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Arshdeep and Ishan will be upcoming superstars, says Anil Kumble

Former India cricketer and ex-coach Anil Kumble has named Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan as the upcoming stars of India who will carry the baton forward.

Arshdeep made his T20I debut against England in July last year and has featured in 25 matches since then, claiming 39 wickets so far. In the same year, the left-arm fast bowler marked his ODI debut against New Zealand in November.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan scored a double ODI hundred against Bangladesh last year that saw him enter the record book. He made history by becoming the seventh batsman in one-day international cricket to hit a double-century and the fastest to achieve the feat.

Speaking on the new episode of ‘Legends Lounge’ on JioCinema, Kumble named Arshdeep Singh as his choice for the bowler and Ishan Kishan as batsman. “Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it’s wonderful to see him grow into what he’s done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar.”

Meanwhile, West Indies star Chris Gayle agreed with Kumble on both players, with former India cricketer Parthiv Patel also naming Arshdeep. The latter also named paceman Umran Malik and batsman Tilak Varma.

“He’s quick and bowling well and already played for India. He’s someone who can be a superstar. Batting-wise, having seen Tilak Varma in the last couple of years, I had the opportunity to scout him and see the cricketer he has become. We’ve seen his batting ability, and he has the ability to go on and lead the side. He’s someone who comes across as a leader,” Patel said.

