SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Arshdeep inspiration for youth: Punjab Sports Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab’s Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday came in the support of pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is being trolled for inadvertently dropping a catch during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in the UAE.

Hayer said that Arshdeep is a player full of potential and much is expected of him in the near future. He is an inspiration for the hundreds of youth.

The Minister also spoke with cricketer’s mother Baljit Kaur, who is in Dubai, on the phone and assured her that the entire country stands firmly behind Arshdeep.

He also said on returning to the country, he would personally welcome the cricketer.

The minister also tweeted in support of the player, “Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports.”

20220905-180002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India

    CSK to shift IPL preparatory camp to Mumbai from Chennai

    2nd Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 76/7 at stumps after Pakistan declare...

    T20 World Cup: Hayden expects something special from Fakhar Zaman in...