Actress Arshi Khan, who became popular on “Bigg Boss”, is keen on learning wrestling from The Great Khali.

“Khali is my friend and he has inspired me to learn wrestling. Soon, I will start taking classes from him and then professionally get into the sports. I am excited and looking forward to it,” said Arshi.

The actress, who has worked in television shows like “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Vish” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, will soon start shooting for her upcoming reality TV Swayamvar show titled “Ayenge Tere Sajna”.

About her wrestling plans, she adds: “After being an entertainer I now want to be part of sports, too. It will be like achieving another level of success. But that doesn’t mean I will quit entertaining my audiences. I will be performing and enjoying both arts. Right now, I am trying to adjust the two in my life.”

–IANS

