Arshi Khan of Big Boss fame will be seen in the upcoming song ‘Hang Kardi’ with Shok E.

Arshi has featured in several music videos in the past like ‘Gaddi meri Ferrari’, ‘Bandi’, ‘Nain Nasheele’, ‘Suit Patiyala’, to name a few. She was a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and a challenger in ‘Big Boss 14’.

Talking about her upcoming song, Arshi said: “As an actress, I feel lucky that people are loving my work and are offering me more projects. My upcoming song will be another hit sung by Shok E. I’m looking ahead for more love from my audience.”

The actress has also acted in television shows like ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Vish’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, and will soon start shooting for her upcoming television reality show titled ‘Ayenge Tere Sajna’. Her web series ‘The Devil Inside’ was released recently.

‘Hang Kardi’ will release on August 16.

–IANS

eka/kr