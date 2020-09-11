Arson investigation commenced after Mississauga fire

Region of Peel – Officers from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking assistance from the public in relation to an ongoing arson investigation.

On Tuesday September 8, 2020 at approximately 9:15 pm, emergency services received reports of a fire at a historic building located on Victory Crescent in Mississauga.

Investigation to date has revealed that the fire was intentionally set, and at this time officers are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident, to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.

Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.