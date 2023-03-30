INDIA

Arson, stone-pelting as groups clash in Chh. Sambhajinagar, no casualties

An uneasy calm reigns in this historic city which witnessed group clashes that left half a dozen public and private vehicles torched, on Wednesday-Thursday night, officials said here.

The clashes occurred late on Wednesday with some people shouting slogans followed by stone pelting at each other.

Soon, it turned more violent with several vehicles in the vicinity allegedly being set ablaze by the rioters.

Police teams were rushed there to combat the situation but even they were targetted by the stone pelters.

The situation was brought under control early on Thursday morning, even as the Deputy Chief Minister appealed for restraint.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident that has left the minority-dominated city worried in the middle of the Holy Ramadan month of fasting.

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve condemned the clashes and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen for the disturbances.

On the other hand, the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP accused the Sena (UBT) of trying to play politics over last night’s rioting.

Meanwhile, a police official said that the situation is fully under control and they are keeping an eye open for any potential troublemakers.

20230330-100804

