New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) The second Art Shastra event is being held by Evolve Back Resorts at the Coorg property Chikkana Halli Estate. Evolve Back is returning with Art Shastra to showcase Indian art and artists from all over the nation after a successful first edition in 2016 at Hampi.

The event will feature engaging discussions about modern stylisation, contemporary art, and printmaking workshops, followed by excursions to the Dubare Elephant Camp and the Tibetan hamlet in Bylekuppe.

The event will feature artwork by renowned artists from across the country like S.G. Vasudev, R.M. Palaniappan, Indrapramit Roy, Shipra Bhattacharya, among 16 others.

Date: April 2 to 6, 2023

Venue: Evolve Back Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg, Karnataka, India

