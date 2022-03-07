Art Directors Guild Awards: ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Dune’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’ are the big winners

The Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG) awards took place on March 5, 2022 at Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown and the big winners of the night were ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’.

In the production designer category, ‘Dune’, a Warner Bros production won the award for sci-fi, ‘No time to Die’ won the contemporary prize, ‘Nightmare Alley’ won for period and Disney’s very popular ‘Encanto’ won the animated feature award.

Among the TV production designer prizes, ‘Squid Game’ won in the 1-hour single contemporary series, , Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ won in the television movie or limited series category; Marvel’ ‘Loki’ bagged the award in the one-hour period or fantasy single-camera series and ‘What we do in the Shadows’ was the winner in the half-hour single camera series.

The ADG awards are a good precursor to the upcoming Academy awards and given the winners for the production design in this award, the race for the Production design academy awards just got interesting. While ‘No Time to Die’ is not in the nominee list, ‘Dune’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’ are both there along with ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

The ADG awards will be followed by the 74th Directors Guild Awards, which will be held on March 12, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.