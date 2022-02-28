Art of Living volunteers reach out to stranded Indian students in Ukraine

As the Ukraine-Russian conflict rages, volunteers of The Art of Living in Europe have reached out to the starnded Indian students in Ukraine, who trying to cross the borders into various other European countries, with basic amenities like food and water.

“At this hour of crisis, I appeal to the students and their families to not give up hope,” said Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, adding: “All help is being made available and our volunteers from all across Europe are there by your side, who will provide you with food, water and other essential items.”

The Art of Living volunteers in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Germany have moved into action to provide all the support to those who are fleeing the war-hit country, including thousands of Indian students.

In Hungary, The Art of Living has arranged shelters for more than 150 people, while more than 500 beds have been arranged in Poland.

“Our volunteers on the Poland border are providing assistance to the people arriving there. There are families with children who are as young as two months old. All essential supplies have been stocked up by our team,” he said.

Refugee centres are operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western European countries like Germany.

The Art of Living also has a large volunteer base in Ukraine, who are helping the Indian community.

The Art of Living centres across Europe are open for Ukrainian refugees — in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Germany — and people can contact the helpline number +31631975328 for assistance, an official statement said.

