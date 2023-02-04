Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Bill strive to provide patients with better medical care and security.

He said this while virtually addressing the 27th annual Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) conference held in Bhopal.

“Inculcating new techniques and technologies in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) have vastly benefitted patients, leading to an increase in awareness for the cause and treatment of infertility,” said Mandaviya.

The Union Minister said that the health initiatives introduced by the government for facilitating quality motherhood have paid dividends and resulted in lowering the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) as well.

He affirmed his confidence that with the on-going relentless efforts to imbibe new developments in ART, India will make significant progress in ensuring the best facilities and care for fertility to couples in India.

Elaborating further, Mandaviya cited lack of menstrual hygiene as a significant initial factor contributing to childlessness in couples.

He added that to facilitate menstrual hygiene, Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide sanitary pads at Rs 1.

He also reiterated that the Indian government is committed towards fostering a holistic approach to health and highlighted that traditional medicinal principles in India will further strengthen our endeavour.

The Health Minister also lauded the efforts of ISAR in providing a forum for thousands of IVF, ART specialists, gynecologists, embryologists and ART technologists across the globe to gather, exchange knowledge, technical developments and innovations, in turn benefitting patients as well.

20230204-233203