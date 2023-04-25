HEALTHINDIA

Arthroscopy best option for shoulder dislocation

NewsWire
0
0

Experts at a cadaveric workshop on arthroscopy at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have said that if one is suffering from frequent dislocation of the shoulder joint, the patient should seek an opinion for arthroscopy which is a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat joint problems.

Prof Ashish Kumar, head of sports medicine department said, “Arthroscopy is effective in many joint problems and recurrent dislocation of the shoulder joint is one.”

Dr Vivek Mahajan of the Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung explained that in arthroscopy, a surgeon inserts a narrow tube attached to a fibre-optic video camera through a small incision- -about the size of a buttonhole. The view inside the joint is transmitted to a monitor.

The procedure also allows surgeons to repair ligaments, tendons, cartilage and bones. It takes less time and the patient can return to work from the second day itself, he added.

Dr Devendra Singh, another expert from Safdarjung, said that arthroscopy is usually recommended for the working people and sportsmen who cannot afford losing even a single day.

20230425-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai mayor hits the streets, implores people to wear masks (Ld)

    CDRI develops Omicron testing kit

    Ottawa police arrest 25, issue 1,775 tickets against trucker rally protesters

    AI predicts how patients with viral infection will fare