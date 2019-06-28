‘Article 15’ mints Rs 5.02 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Article 15” minted Rs 5.02 crore at the box office on its day of release. Director Anubhav Sinha has thanked the audience for embracing the film.

“Here is sending my love to the audience worldwide. You are so underrated,” Sinha tweeted on Saturday as the film drew a largely positive response for telling a story of caste discrimination in the country.

The investigative drama features Ayushmann as a police officer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “‘Article 15’ has a decent Day 1… Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning. Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2… Metros are driving the business and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely.”

Trade expert Komal Nahta tweeted: “‘Article 15’ is a fair fare. It could’ve been a fantastic hard-hitting film but falls short of that. Ayushmann Khurrana is once again extraordinary.”

