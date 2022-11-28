The three-day Autumn Art Exhibition concluded in Srinagar on Sunday in an effort to depict the attractive autumn scene in the Kashmir Valley through colours and to attract the youth towards painting.

The exhibition was organised by noted artist Deepa Soni in collaboration with the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms at the Art Emporium in Srinagar. While the art pieces of Deepa Soni were put on display in the exhibition, live painting sessions were also conducted in which many young artists from the Valley participated.

According to Soni, who hails from Udhampur district, various forms of painting, including oil, water colour and 3D, were exhibited in the exhibition.

“The main objective of the exhibition was promotion and dissemination of art. Through this exhibition, we want to integrate art and the latest techniques to inspire the younger generation and keep them connected with folk art. We are trying to offer a unique approach,” she said.

Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that the department is providing all possible support to those who are making such efforts in the Valley.

He said that Kashmir has had a great past and such art works are a clear proof of that.

“The new generation should come forward to preserve this wonderful heritage received from their ancestors. It is the need of the hour to make the whole world aware of this centuries-old heritage of the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

