INDIALIFESTYLE

Artist gives ‘rural Rajasthani look’ to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A video showing an artist giving a rustic Rajasthani look to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s picture is going viral on Instagram.

Teju Jangid, an artist, shared this video on Instagram with the caption, “@virat.kohli in rural Rajasthani look…”

Jangid puts a red-coloured turban and a white Kurta attire on Virat Kohli’s picture. Further, he adds a stick to complete the look. He also draws a moustache on Kohli’s face to give him an authentic Rajasthani appearance.

This video by Jangid captures his depiction of what Indian cricketer Kohli would look like in traditional Rajasthani attire.

Shared on April 2, the video has garnered more than 4,84,398 likes and counting. The video is receiving a lot of positive feedback from viewers, and many are stunned by the incredible talent on display.

The social media handlers are reverting with interesting comments. One user said, “If Virat Kohli was born in Rajasthan.”, “You are a great artist, bro, while another one said “Wow.”

Another interesting comment says, “Ghana Chokha lag riya kohli sa”.

Jangid in fact is an illustrator whose paintings are catching attention for their out-of-the-box thinking.

Coming from Jodhpur, he has had a penchant for drawing since childhood. However, financial constraints did not allow him to pursue any course.

In 2018, he started concept planning and worked as an illustrator into digital painting.

Since then, he has not looked back and has clients from all over the globe.

“I want to garner name and fame on a global map. Though I couldn’t pursue any course due to financial challenges, I continue to strive for the best,” he told IANS.

20230425-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 held for blackmailing girl in Srinagar

    Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night...

    Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer lays off 245 workers, 2nd job cut in...

    K’taka may opt for unlock in phases from next week: Minister