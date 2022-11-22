ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Artist Of The Year Taylor Swift reigns American Music Awards 2022

Singer Taylor Swift won maximum honours at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year.

“In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I really feel that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make – you encouraged me,” reports Deadline.

Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators.

The New artist of the year was won by Dove Cameron. Elton John & Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ was honoured with the Collaboration of the Year award.

Favourite Touring Artiste award was taken home by Coldplay. Harry Styles was named the Favourite male pop artist while Swift won in the Female category. The Favourite pop duo/group was won by the K-pop superband BTS. Favourite pop song was Harry Styles’s ‘As It Was’.

Kendrick Lamar took home the Favourite Hiphop artiste and in the female category rapper Nicki Minaj lifted the trophy.

The film ‘Elvis’ which was competing alongside Encanto, Sing 2, Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 and Top Gun: Maverick won the Favourite soundtrack.

