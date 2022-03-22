LIFESTYLETOP NEWS

Artist Peter Paul Reubens ‘Portrait of a Lady’ sold for $3.4 million

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Artist Peter Paul Reubens’ masterpiece, ‘Portrait of a Lady’ which he painted in the 17th century was put up for sale at a Warsaw auction and it sold for 14.4 million zlotys (inclusive of auction fees), which is approximately $3.4 million.

According to the auction house, this is the most expensive artwork ever bought in the Polish market. The auction was held last Thursday night at an Old Masters Auction at the Desa Unicum.

Before the auction, the painting, which is an oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman wearing a black velvet dress was estimated to be between 18 and 24 million zlotys ($4.5million -$6 million).

According to art experts, the Flemish painter, Peter Paul Reubens, painted this between 1620-1625 with the help of his Antwerp workshop. The portrait is believed to be the likeness of Reuben’s first wife, Isabella Brant. There are also speculations that she could be a member of the Duarte family, who were Reuben’s neighbours at the time. Some also believe the model who posed could also have been a part of the Spanish Royal Court.

‘Portrait of a Lady’ was put up for auction by a British citizen. In the past the painting was said to have belonged to British Painter Sir Peter Lely in the 17th century. The last time this portrait was shown in public was the year 1965.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tom Hiddleston on what ‘Loki’ makers had in mind for God...

‘Wakhra swag’ singer Navv Inder drops new song ‘Dil sohniye’

Ankita Lokhande: Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey

Karenvir Bohra, Zareen Khan in horror comedy ‘Patalpani’