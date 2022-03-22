Artist Peter Paul Reubens’ masterpiece, ‘Portrait of a Lady’ which he painted in the 17th century was put up for sale at a Warsaw auction and it sold for 14.4 million zlotys (inclusive of auction fees), which is approximately $3.4 million.

According to the auction house, this is the most expensive artwork ever bought in the Polish market. The auction was held last Thursday night at an Old Masters Auction at the Desa Unicum.

Before the auction, the painting, which is an oil-on-canvas portrait of a dark-haired woman wearing a black velvet dress was estimated to be between 18 and 24 million zlotys ($4.5million -$6 million).

According to art experts, the Flemish painter, Peter Paul Reubens, painted this between 1620-1625 with the help of his Antwerp workshop. The portrait is believed to be the likeness of Reuben’s first wife, Isabella Brant. There are also speculations that she could be a member of the Duarte family, who were Reuben’s neighbours at the time. Some also believe the model who posed could also have been a part of the Spanish Royal Court.

‘Portrait of a Lady’ was put up for auction by a British citizen. In the past the painting was said to have belonged to British Painter Sir Peter Lely in the 17th century. The last time this portrait was shown in public was the year 1965.