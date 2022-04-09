INDIALIFESTYLE

Artist Somnath Hore’s artworks to go under the hammer

New Delhi, April 9 (IANSlife) Prinseps will begin their auction season on April 29th, 2022, with Somnath Hore’s works on paper, which will be open to online bidding. There will be 82 lots available for bidding. The works of Somnath Hore are regarded as the most expressive objectification of the essence of wounded humanity. Each of Hore’s physical works on paper will be available in the upcoming auction. All 82 works on paper are priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 500,000.

The spectacle of man’s suffering steals the show in Somnath’s vision. Hore’s paintings, prints, and drawings depict a torn and injured world, resembling social realism. His body of work is an understanding of the human condition that arose from his early adulthood experiences with wars, Japanese bombings, and man-made famine.

Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, Vice-President and Curator at Prinseps, says of the upcoming Somnath Hore auction, “Each of these works has a unique story to tell, one that helps us understand Indian history and the artistic climate of the subcontinent during this scintillating era.”

Prinseps is overjoyed to be able to offer such a diverse range of Somnath Hore works to collectors. This is the sage of an artist whose life was an expressive canvas on which he felt deeply for human suffering.”

Following the Somnath Hore Auction, Prinseps will host the Modern Art Auction.

