INDIALIFESTYLE

Artist, writer and Padma Shri awardee Manohar Devadoss passes away in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Artist, writer and Padma Shri awardee Manohar Devadoss passed away in Chennai on Wednesday morning. He was 85.

Manohar Devadoss, a Padma Shri awardee in 2020, fondly known by the name Mano, was an artist who used pen ink for drawings and had brought out hand-illustrated greeting cards at Christmas and New Year. These cards were sold and the proceeds were given to charity.

He had made sketches of Madurai – his hometown and Chennai, the city where he lived, and these sketches are considered prized possessions by those who own them.

Devadoss had written several books and had also done the illustrations for these books. He was a chemical engineer but an irreversible eye condition had made him give up that work. He continued with his passion for writing and sketching using ink as he had lost his colour vision and could see the contrast with the black line on the white paper better.

His wife Mahema passed away in 2008 after ailing for thirty years due to a road accident in which she was paralyzed from the neck down. He had formed a charitable trust, Mahema Devadoss Endowment, and supported medical treatment for treatable blindness among the rural population.

His daughter Sujatha Manohar Devadoss is in the United States and his family members told IANS that the funeral will be held on Friday after her arrival.

20221207-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pushkar Singh Dhami will be next Uttarakhand CM

    Tata Motors to increase CV prices from July 1

    Haryana depriving Delhi people’s rights by obstructing water supply: Jain

    Goa Assembly’s monsoon session curtailed to two weeks