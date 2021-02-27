Showing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws enacted last year, Noida artists performed ‘Ragini’ at the protest site at Ghazipur border here.

Amit Chandpur, one of the artists who performed ‘Ragini’ at the border said, “We are here to extend our support to the farmers who are protesting against the contentious farm laws. We will go after our performance. Today, around five to seven artists from Udham Nagar Mandli have come here.”

A huge crowd was there at the border to see the performance of the artists.

This is not the first time that artists have come here to support the farmers. A lot of artists had reached here earlier also to show solidarity.

–IANS

msk/rt/bg