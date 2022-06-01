SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Arun Dhumal ‘rubbishes’ reports of Ganguly’s resignation as BCCI president

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), treasurer Arun Dhumal told IANS.

There have been reports on social media that the former India skipper, after a successful run as a BCCI president, has resigned. The speculations started after Ganguly shared a post on Twitter.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today,” Ganguly tweeted.

Soon after the post, the reports emerged that Ganguly was joining politics, and he had decided to quit the BCCI for that reason.

However, Dhumal categorically denied and “rubbished” the report.

“He is still the president of BCCI,” said the treasurer.

Ganguly was elected as the president of the BCCI in 2019. Before taking over the charge at BCCI, the former India captain was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal.

