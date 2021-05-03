Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, who played Ram and Laxman in Ramanand Sagars TV serial “Ramayan”, say the upcoming mythological web series “Ramyug”, also a re-telling of the epic on screen, brings back memories of their show.

Govil spoke of how technology has taken mythological storytelling to its next level. “I enjoyed the trailer of ‘Ramyug’ with its spectacular use of technology. It’s great to see how one of my most adored characters, Ram, is portrayed in today’s time in this Kunal Kohli directorial. I am happy to see how this version is bringing back a family viewing experience, like the original did back then.”

Added Lahri: “Storytelling in the eighties and the nineties was meant for a Sunday session with family, friends, relatives, neighbours and even unexpected unknown guests in front of the TV. That was the impact created by our show ‘Ramayan’. There is a lot of emotion connected with the ‘Ramayan’. This was true back then and it’s true even now.”

” No one would have ever imagined back then that creating the same show would be possible on such a large scale, enabled by such grand visuals as seen in ‘Ramyug’. I think we are going through a breakthrough moment when it comes to modernday storytelling of mythological sagas,” added Lahri.

“Ramyug” features Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu, Anish John Kokken, Shishir Mohan Sharma, Jatin Sial, Shweta Gulati, Suparna Marwah, Mamta Verma, Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Annup Sonii among others.

‘Ramyug’ releases on MX Player on May 9.

–IANS

aru/vnc