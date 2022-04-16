After being part of shows such as ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, actor Arun Mandola says that there are a few things that he has learned about mythological shows.

He says that while people love the character, they are not able to associate much with the actor.

“In a mythological show, once you remove the wig and the makeup, no one can recognize you. This is a drawback of such shows. No matter how big the star is, it doesn’t matter. When you take off everything, only very big fans can recognize you. Also, your number of followers on social media is also less. That audience that loves mytho dramas is different. When you ask your father or mother, they will recognize mytho actors. But if you ask a teenager, they might not be able to,” he says.

However, he isn’t complaining. “I don’t regret a thing. I still remember when fans used to meet me, they would tell me Jai Shri Ram. For me, this was the biggest achievement.”

Ask him if he agrees that the number of followers makes a big difference today, and he says: “Today whoever is seen on social media, that person is everything. There are so many tik-tockers with so much following. They are good performers but not actors. But their followers are as many as SRK’s. The number of followers matters in this field, yes, but also we are in the field of acting and that is different. We have to concentrate on our job as well, and not just social media.”

