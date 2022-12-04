INDIALIFESTYLE

Arunachal CM for geo-tagging of projects to curb corruption

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday asked the officials and engineers to conduct geo-tagging of all developmental projects to check misuse of funds, corruptions, ensure quality and timely completion.

While addressing an official function after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of ten projects at Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district, bordering China, the Chief Minister said that while the government implementing mega projects in the bordering areas, maintained the zero tolerance policy against the corruption.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum requesting several infrastructural development projects in the Dumporijo assembly constituency, Khandu said all projects, demanded in the memorandum, would be taken up and funds sanctioned.

He directed the district administration to first clear all land related matters where these projects are being proposed.

Khandu, who laid the foundation stone for a new office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner at Digbakand and inaugurated nine other roads and bridge project, said that land related incumbrancers create hurdles while execution of projects after sanction therefore must be settled beforehand.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied Khandu, also inaugurated 6 PMGSY road projects and a bridge over Sikin river executed by the PWD.

Drawing attention of the people towards the vast potential of the district in horticulture and agriculture products, the Chief Minister encouraged people to go for entrepreneurship and assured government support.

