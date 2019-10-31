Arunachal CM, Governor discuss developmental issues

Itanagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor Brig (rtd) B.D. Mishra at Raj Bhavan, here on Monday, and discussed development issues and steps to expedite important projects.

They reviewed the issue of airlifting of civil supplies by the Indian Air Force and the settlement of the Rs 288 crore pending payment. It was decided that State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the Commissioner Finance would meet Union Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla to resolve the issue.

Khandu also briefed Mishra on issues pertaining to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

They also reviewed preparations for the next batch of students for Sainik School, Niglok, East Siang district, and decided that preparation for new arrivals should be completed at the earliest.

Mishra stressed proper monitoring of development projects, particularly the road projects, for completion within the stipulated time-frame.

The Governor commended Khandu for successful conduct of the Tawang Festival 2019.

