Arunachal CM launches entrepreneurship plan to boost economy

Itanagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday launched the “Arunachal Pradesh Challenge Entrepreneurship Programme” to boost entrepreneurship among the people and to set up more industrial units in the state.

Khandu said the state government’s scheme “Chief Minister Comprehensive Roads Plan 2019 to 2024” would strengthen and broaden the road infrastructure in the state.

Addressing a small gathering on Independence Day at IG Park in Itanagar, the Chief Minister said the state is taking appropriate steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Arunahcal was among the first few states in the country to follow the mandatory institutional quarantine and do the RT-PCR test on all the people who returned to the state from different parts of the country, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh, he said, has the lowest Covid positivity rate among all the eight north-eastern states and ranked in the top six in the country in terms of tests per million population. Later, Khandu also flagged off 10 Advanced Life-Saving Ambulances.

