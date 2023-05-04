INDIA

Arunachal CM launches six more online projects under e-Governance scheme

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched six more online projects under the states ambitious citizen-centric e-Governance programme.

Officials said that with the launch of the six portals — CM e-Jansunwai, CM Arunachal e-Seva, CM Dashboard, e-Pragati, CSS tracker, Health Management Information System and e-Telemedicine — the state government has so far launched 19 of the 22 proposed online services.

Works are on to make available three more online services, an official said, adding that the state government had declared 2022-23 as the Year of e-Governance.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction on the timely completion of the projects, saying that there should be wide spread promotion of the schemes so that the citizens of the state can benefit from them.

He also stressed on the optimum use of applications to enable digital access for citizens and reduce physical visits to government offices.

Despite geographical challenges, the state is one of the leading performers in e-Governance projects nationally, Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for continuous training and involvement of citizens to ensure that maximum benefits of the projects percolate to them.

He said with the launch of these 19 projects, Arunachal now ranks among one of the best performing states in the field of e-Governance and is a front-runner in the northeastern region.

