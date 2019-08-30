Arunachal CM reviews railway projects in the state

Itangar, Sep 4 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed all the railway projects in the state with Northeastern Frontier Railway (NFR) officials.

During the meeting with NFR General Manager (Construction) N.K. Prasad, the Chief Minister discussed the construction of the Murkongselek to Pasighat railway line and promised full cooperation of the state government in expediting the project.

The meeting also reviewed the status of several ambitious railway projects proposed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the projects reviewed was the 190 km-long Bhalukpong-Tawang railway line bordering China which will involve 177 km of tunneling.

Estimated to be completed in 10 years, survey works involving marking of alignment and soil inspection, among others, has been completed and the detailed project report will soon be prepared.

According to officials, the Chief Minister also enquired about other railway projects such as Pasighat-Tezu, Bame-Aalo, and all others proposed in the foothill areas of the state.

During the meeting, Khandu also discussed the scope of helping farmers export their produce by expanding the railway transportation of perishable items.

He also sought a report on the satisfaction level of rail service customers on the line from Naharlagun to Guwahati and Tinsukia in Assam.

The Chief Minister urged railway officials to maintain good customer satisfaction levels and impose a ban on use of non-biodegradable products.

He also urged the railways to maintain utmost hygiene and use biodegradable items such as bamboo products.

–IANS

rrk/bc