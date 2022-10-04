INDIA

Arunachal Governor Mishra takes additional charge of Meghalaya

NewsWire
0
0

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (retd) on Tuesday took oath as the Governor of Meghalaya in addition to his current responsibility.

Meghalaya High Court’s seniormost judge Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to Mishra at a function at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, ministers and senior civil and security officials were present at the function.

Sangma, after the swearing-in-ceremony, tweeted: “Congratulations and best wishes to Brig. Mishra Ji as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support as we further Meghalaya’s development. We welcome him to our beautiful State!”

The Meghalaya Governor’s post fell vacant after Satya Pal Malik’s tenure ended on Monday.

Malik, who was critical against the now-repealed three central farm laws, had served as the Governor of Bihar from September 2017 and he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018 and Goa in October 2019 before being moved to Meghalaya in August 2020.

20221004-190402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nation’s pride comes first’, SC allows AICF secretary to continue till...

    Actor-politician Vijayashanti unhappy with BJP leadership in Telangana

    Delhi: Minor fire at Connaught Place; no injuries

    BJP eyeing gains in Uttarakhand after repealing Char Dham Devasthanam Board...