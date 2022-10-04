Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (retd) on Tuesday took oath as the Governor of Meghalaya in addition to his current responsibility.

Meghalaya High Court’s seniormost judge Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to Mishra at a function at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, ministers and senior civil and security officials were present at the function.

Sangma, after the swearing-in-ceremony, tweeted: “Congratulations and best wishes to Brig. Mishra Ji as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support as we further Meghalaya’s development. We welcome him to our beautiful State!”

The Meghalaya Governor’s post fell vacant after Satya Pal Malik’s tenure ended on Monday.

Malik, who was critical against the now-repealed three central farm laws, had served as the Governor of Bihar from September 2017 and he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018 and Goa in October 2019 before being moved to Meghalaya in August 2020.

20221004-190402