An Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) official, who was suspended from service after the alleged leak of question paper in August last year, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday, police said.

The body of APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served the Commission as the Assistant Controller of Examinations, was found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction.

Police recovered the body of the official and launched a probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case after the APPSC conducted Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper was leaked in August last year.

So far, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 employees under probation and one contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak scam. All these 20 regular employees have been suspended and departmental enquiry started against them.

