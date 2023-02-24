INDIA

Arunachal paper leak: Suspended official found dead

NewsWire
0
0

An Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) official, who was suspended from service after the alleged leak of question paper in August last year, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday, police said.

The body of APPSC Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served the Commission as the Assistant Controller of Examinations, was found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction.

Police recovered the body of the official and launched a probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case after the APPSC conducted Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper was leaked in August last year.

So far, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 employees under probation and one contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak scam. All these 20 regular employees have been suspended and departmental enquiry started against them.

20230224-192601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe ordered as fisherman ends life in Kerala

    298 turtles rescued in U.P’s Mainpuri

    Owaisi demands repeal of CAA & NRC, warns of protests

    Mumbai ATS nabs 2, seizes Uranium worth over Rs 21cr (Ld)