Arunachal Pradesh Police, in its first major solo operation, busted a camp of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) insurgent group at Lungpang village in Changlang District along India-Myanmar border, a police official said.

The official said that after few months of close vigil and meticulous monitoring, a police team, led by Superintendent of Police, State Task Force Rohit Rajbir Singh and Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo busted the ENNG militant camp in a forested bordering area of Rima Putok Circle in the district.

However, sensing the police operation the underground cadres were reported to have fled the camp. Police recovered an AK 47 rifle, an M-16 rifle, a hand grenade, six magazines, a large cache of ammunition and incriminating documents from the site. Later, the camp was burnt down by the police.

20230223-174804