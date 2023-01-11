INDIASPORTS

Arya Chandorkar wins Children II category at National Show Jumping

Arya Chandorkar won the CSN Children II category at the National Show Jumping here at Amateur Rider’s Club.

Riding on horse Winston, Arya finished her rounds in 57 seconds without any penalties in the CSN Children II category of Show jumping of .80 CMS.

M Krishna Sahithi secured the second and third positions respectively while riding two different horses KENIA and ASCA IX -Z. Sahithi finished the rounds in 59 and 80 seconds respectively without any penalties.

The competition organised across CSN1/CSN3/Grade II/ Grade III & JNEC category (CSN) categories, under the aegis of International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), will conclude on January 14.

“It was a wonderful experience participating in the CNS event. I got an opportunity to perform in front of a very talented international panel of judges and was happy performing at the event. I started learning horse riding at ARC in Nov 2021. With great coaches and guidance from various experienced and talented people at ARC, I was able to improve my riding skills. My parents took me to the riding sessions every day, which helps me to improve my skills and keep continuing learning from the other riders,” Arya said after the win.

