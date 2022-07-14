Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally been granted the permission to travel outside the country as a special NDP Court has directed that his passport be released.

The NCB had seized Aryan’s passport in the course of their investigations into Aryan Khan’s alleged dealings with drugs and drug syndicates, following a drug bust and his arrest onboard a Goa-bound cruise.

According to the Live Law India, a Judge VV Patil cancelled Aryan Khan’s bail bond and even discharged the surety against him.

The court, in the order, stated, “Admittedly, no complaint was filed against six persons including the present applicant as no evidence surfaced during investigation. In view of the no objection given by the respondent NCB SIT, prayer for cancellation of bail bonds needs to be allowed and passport of applicant needs to be released.”

Aryan Khan found himself embroiled in a scandalous headline making drug bust case in October 2021 when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a surprise raid of a cruise ship on its way to Goa. Aryan was taken into custody along with a few others on the night of October 2, 2022.

Despite multiple bail attempts, he was kept in custody was a full 28 days before he was granted bail.

A couple of months ago in May 2022, the NCB finally gave Aryan Khan and a few others a clean chit in the case. In their chargesheet which they filed they stated that complaint was not being filed against 6 persons because of lack of sufficient evidence while the 14 other accused are booked in the case under the NDPS Act provisions.