INDIA

Aryan Khan case: NCB’s Vigilance Dept report led to FIR against Sameer Wankhede, 4 others

NewsWire
0
0

NCB’s Vigilance Department had forwarded a report to the CBI, which led to the registration of an FIR against former NCB’s Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede and four others, for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan’s family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan was on board, Cordelia cruise, when the NCB officials conducted raids.

Name of dismissed NCB official VV Singh has also been mentioned in the FIR as an accused among others. The FIR has been lodged against Wankhede and four others including two public and two private persons.

A top CBI source told IANS that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were on board, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family for not lodging any case against him.

The source said that the case was lodged against Wankhede and four others under corruption and other Acts.

“Out of Rs 25 crore, Khan family paid Rs 50 lakh to the NCB officials. Khan family claimed that they paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan,” said the source.

IANS made several attempts to reach out to Wankhede for his comments on the matter, but he was not available. Wankhede is currently posted in Chennai.

The raids by CBI are currently going on at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). In Mumbai, raids are on in Andheri and other premises of Wankhede.

The sources have claimed that a few documents were seized by them.

20230512-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress ex-MLA Sulochana Rawat joins BJP ahead of MP bypolls

    Centre sends NCDC team to probe children’s deaths in UP’s Firozabad

    CSIR-CMERI develops oxygen enrichment tech for treating Covid patients

    Goa ex-Speaker Arlekar new Himachal Governor, wishes flow in