Shahrukh Khan had a tumultuous time towards the end of 2021 because his eldest son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drug bust case. Aryan Khan was on a cruise with his friends when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid while the cruise was off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan Khan was subsequently taken into custody on October 2, 2021 along with a few of his friends. He had to remain in judicial custody for 28 days wherein Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan repeatedly submitted requests for bail, which was rejected.

Finally, after 28 days Aryan Khan was granted bail. Since then, the NCB maintained that the case investigation was not over and they could not comment on whether Aryan Khan was innocent or guilty in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

However, as per latest reports, it seems like the NCB is finally done with the investigation pertaining to Aryan Khan and have given him a clean chit in the case.

NCB have filed a chargesheet today, May 27, 2022, where they absolved Aryan Khan of all the charges levied against him. In the chargesheet the NCB stated that they were not filing any complaints against 6 persons (Aryan being one of them) because they don’t have enough evidence against them while complain is being filed against 14 other people in the drug bust case as per the provisions of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act).

In March 2022, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of the NCB had found through their investigations that Aryan Khan was not a part of any large conspiracy. They were investigating him to find out if he was connected in any way to a larger conspiracy or any international drug trafficking syndicate. Their investigations revealed that Aryan was not connected to any syndicate or conspiracy.

As per a report in HT, the SIT officials had said, “Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual, and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery.”